5 people dead in Regina from overdoses since Canada Day

Five people have died of an overdose since the calendar turned to July, according to police.

Regina police say since July 1, police have responded to six overdoses, five of them fatal. Though a news release sent by police Thursday mentions opioids elsewhere, it wasn't immediately clear if that class of drugs was the cause of all six overdoses.

Since the start of 2020, the Regina Police Service has seen an increase in overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal.

Police, EMS and other emergency services have been called to 450 overdoses so far in 2020.

Police have administered naloxone — commonly known as the brand name Narcan — 35 times. Police say 23 deaths are confirmed to be drug-related so far this year, with another 16 deaths possibly related but unconfirmed.

To those struggling with a drug addiction, police are asking them to seek medical help and supports to mitigate self-harm and become healthy again.

Police are also asking people to watch for signs of an overdose and call 911 in an emergency.

The signs of an opioid overdose can include:

Difficulty walking/talking/staying awake.

Blue lips or nails.

Very small pupils.

Cold and clammy skin.

Dizziness and confusion.

Extreme drowsiness.

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds.

Slow, weak or no breathing.

Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at.

Police remind users the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who is experiencing, or present during, an overdose from being charged with possession because they called 911.

People concerned about experiencing or witnessing a drug overdose can receive a take-home naloxone kit. The kits can be used to bring a person back during an overdose.

Police are asking anyone with information to phone the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.