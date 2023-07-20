Overdose outreach team pilot project in Regina and Saskatoon extended for 6 more months

A pilot project aimed at reducing drug overdoses in Saskatchewan's two largest cities is being extended six months to further develop its process and expand its reach.

Both Saskatoon and Regina introduced overdose outreach teams in December.

They are made up of a mental health and addictions counselor from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and a primary care paramedic from the city's fire department.

Anyone can refer someone to an outreach team, but it's up to the person who overdosed to accept the support.

Under the program, outreach teams provide short term counselling to people who recently overdosed while connecting them with other supports for long-term needs including mental health and addiction, housing, medical and financial services.

Regina deputy fire chief Gord Hewitt is happy to see the pilot program extended. (Jessie Anton/CBC)

Regina 's deputy fire chief Gord Hewitt is happy to see the pilot program extended.

"We responded to over 1,200 overdoses last year, we're trending in that same direction this year," Hewitt told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.

"From a community safety and well-being perspective, we see the need out there. It's a big need."

Hewitt says the Regina overdose outreach team is starting to see more success. Its goal is to help reduce the number of people overdosing multiple times and the number of overdose deaths in the city.

"We know that there's people who have not suffered another overdose again, which means no chance of an overdose death, " Hewitt said.

"The program itself is actually saving some people's lives, and the more people we can get referred to the program that are suffering from addictions and have had overdoses, the better."

As of Thursday, the Regina overdose outreach team had received 74 referrals.

84 suspected overdose deaths in Regina this year

The Regina Police Service says there have been 12 suspected overdose deaths in the city in July and 84 in 2023, as of Thursday.

Hewitt said members of Regina Fire Services respond to overdose calls from across the city.

"Overdoses are happening all over the place. It's not just in vulnerable communities," Hewitt said.

"Overdoses don't discriminate over status or anything. We're really trying to get that message out to the entire community."

Mental Health and Addictions minister Everett Hindley announces the overdose outreach team pilot project at a news conference in December. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Despite the death statistics, Saskatchewan's Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said he is confident in the overdose outreach teams.

"The overdose outreach teams have done some promising work building relationships with Saskatchewan residents who are struggling with addictions," Hindley said in a news release.

"I've heard some of the success stories that the teams have had so far and look forward to seeing how they help more people access support."

The pilot program will be reviewed once it is complete to determine its future.