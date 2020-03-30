143 overdoses recorded in Regina so far this year: police

Regina police say that even though the city has changed due to COVID-19, there are still large amounts of illicit drugs in the city.

The Regina Police Service said Monday that it knows of 143 overdoses in the city since Jan. 1, 2020. Police have responded to 85 of them and administered Narcan — also known as naloxone — 24 times.

Police said seven people have died from overdosing and five other deaths are under investigation.

Regina police are reminding people that street drugs are dangerous, especially fentanyl. Police said other people around users should be aware of the "higher-than-usual" potential for an overdose and have a safety plan.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who calls 911 from being charged with possession if they call in an overdose.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.