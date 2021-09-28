Overdose deaths on track to match or top last year's high numbers, report suggests

Saskatchewan continues to be on track to equal or surpass the number of overdose deaths from 2021, a provincial coroner's report suggests.

As of Aug. 31 this year, there have been 92 confirmed drug toxicity deaths and 210 suspected fatal overdoses.

With four months remaining in 2022, the combined total for this year is already at 302, compared with last year's total count of confirmed and suspected deaths of 409.

The executive director for Prairie Harm Reduction in Saskatoon is not surprised by the most recent numbers.

"We've seen this trend forming over the last eight and a half months and … we started predicting this outcome early in the spring," said Kayla DeMong, whose organization operates Saskatchewan's first safe consumption site.

"Until we do something different, we're not going to see anything different."

Earlier this summer the Saskatchewan Coroners Service (SCS) reported a total of 251 confirmed and suspected fatal overdoses in 2022 up to July 4 — indicating an increase of 51 deaths within the two months of July and August.

While investigations into suspected overdose deaths continue, DeMong says her organization continues to advocate for funding for safe consumption sites in Saskatchewan.

"The province has … continued to invest heavily in treatment, but not properly providing support to organizations working with people while they're using substances still," she said.

"Until we start to properly support people that are using substances while they're using, we will continue to see an increase in overdose deaths in our province."

The number of confirmed drug toxicity deaths in the province has been on the rise for the last six years, according to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service (SCS). The statistics for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 are preliminary since not all death investigations for these years have been concluded, says SCS. (Saskatchewan Coroners Service)

Earlier this year, the province said it had put $470 million toward mental health and addictions services for 2022 and 2023, including $67 million toward harm reduction, prevention, detox and treatment initiatives.

In March, Prairie Harm Reduction was left out of the province's 2022-23 budget.

According to its statistical report, Prairie Harm Reduction counted 3,680 visits to its supervised consumption service in 2021.

So far there have been no fatal overdoses at the facility, DeMong says.

However, she added, "we have seen kind of month over month from when we opened pretty steady increases to access and services."

Most confirmed fatal overdoses in Regina

According to the report from SCS, Regina remains the place in Saskatchewan with the most confirmed drug toxicity deaths in 2022.

As of Aug. 31, 30 people in the city have died this year of a drug overdose compared with 22 in Saskatoon and seven in Lloydminster.

Last year the Saskatchewan Coroners Service reported 191 confirmed drug toxicity deaths in Regina and 112 in Saskatoon.

The Nēwo Yōtina Friendship Centre opened its overdose prevention site in Regina last year.

However, options for rural communities — such as mobile sites — are currently lacking, DeMong says.

"The other huge gap that continues to contribute to this in our province is that the population of people who are using substances are predominantly [the] homeless population or precariously housed population," she said, "and we just don't have targeted services for them."