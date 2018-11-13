60-year-old man dies in Outlook RCMP custody

​A 60-year-old man is dead after becoming unresponsive while in custody at the Outlook RCMP detachment.

The man was under observation as part of an impaired driving investigation, according to an RCMP news release. He was pronounced dead at around 1:35 a.m. CST Sunday after being taken to hospital.

The Outlook RCMP has requested that Weyburn Police conduct the investigation into the man's death, per the RCMP's independent external investigation policy.

They also requested that the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.

The man's name is not being released.