Several Regina media outlets vandalized, police treating incidents as related

Police say three media outlets were vandalized and are currently treating them as related. A break in Tuesday morning at the CBC building does not appear to be related, according to police.

Police say there is no link between the graffiti and the break in at the CBC building

The Park Street-facing wall of the Regina Leader-Post building was vandalized. (Andreanne Apablaza/Radio-Canada Saskatchewan)

Police are investigating several cases of vandalism in Regina after the words, "Gangstalking Human Torture" were spray painted on media outlets.

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said police are investigating three incidents but expect there could be more added to their investigation. The Regina Leader-Post, CTV Regina and Big Dog 92.7 were all vandalized.

Early on Tuesday morning a man broke in to the CBC Saskatchewan building and caused property damage. Police took that man into custody but say there is "no indication that the graffiti incidents are related" to the break in. 

CTV Regina was also vandalized. (Andreanne Apablaza/Radio-Canada Saskatchewan)

