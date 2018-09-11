Several Regina media outlets vandalized, police treating incidents as related

Police are investigating several cases of vandalism in Regina after the words, "Gangstalking Human Torture" were spray painted on media outlets.

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said police are investigating three incidents but expect there could be more added to their investigation. The Regina Leader-Post, CTV Regina and Big Dog 92.7 were all vandalized.

Early on Tuesday morning a man broke in to the CBC Saskatchewan building and caused property damage. Police took that man into custody but say there is "no indication that the graffiti incidents are related" to the break in.