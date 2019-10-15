'We do deserve to be there': Conference looks to empower Sask. women in politics

More women should be involved in politics because elected representatives should reflect their constituents, Saskatchewan's only female city mayor says.

"Half of our population in Saskatchewan is women," Sheryl Spence, mayor of Warman, said. "Women have a lot to give to every situation."

Women in politics is the topic of Our Voice, Our Province, a conference coming this Saturday in Moose Jaw. A website advertising the event says it is a multi-partisan event designed to bring people together from around the province.

Spence said she first became interested in politics 20 years ago. She was elected as a counsellor first, then as mayor.

"I had to really learn and understand that being in municipal politics — that I was more of a policymaker and not so much hands on," Spence said. "I was a real hands on community member — and when I took that next role it was about actually looking at things from a bigger vision, a wider lens."

Spence said she was well known in the community, so other council members and city workers were very welcoming.

"It wasn't until I'd made that decision to run for that Mayor position that I got some pushback," Spence said. "It was after I was elected that I noticed that around the tables it was very male dominated. It was a bit intimidating."

She said women keep the heart of the matter in mind, not just the finances, and that helps understand the decision.

The Our Voice, Our Province Conference is held by Equal Voice - Saskatchewan Chapter. (Equal Voice - Saskatchewan Chapter/Facebook)

There was a bit of a surprise when you would attend a function and instead of saying 'I'm the administrator,' I would be saying 'I'm the reeve.' - Carmen Sterling, Reeve of the RM of Weyburn

Spence's story resonates with Carmen Sterling. Sterling is the reeve for the RM of Weyburn. She became interested in politics because she wanted to help continue making her community a great place to live, she said.

"When I first took on my role, I'll be honest it was quite intimidating. I had no idea about roads, bridges and culverts," Sterling said.

She was a novelty at first, being only 29-years-old, she said.

"There was a bit of a surprise when you would attend a function and instead of saying 'I'm the administrator,' I would be saying 'I'm the reeve,' " Sterling said. "But locally I always felt well supported."

Sterling said women think different than men — not better or worse — and make sure they are prepared to overcome any perceived barriers.

"It's great to go into a decision — have all the facts, and know that you've thought it through," Sterling said. "Even though I might be doing it from the standpoint of wanting to demonstrate that I deserve to be there, it's good for our community when we do it that way."

Sterling said council should be reflective of the community and represent all types of ratepayers to make sure decisions benefit everyone.

"You deserve to be there," Sterling said. "As women we do deserve to be there."