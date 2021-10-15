Jacqueline Ottmann installed as new president of First Nations University of Canada

Dr. Jacqueline Ottmann was officially installed as the new president of First Nations University of Canada on Friday.

The ceremony that took place on the Regina campus was a traditional celebration featuring music and dancers.

Though Ottmann began her term on Sept. 7, she says she is honoured to be part of the University's legacy.

"First Nations University of Canada is about presence. Its presence needs to be heard and felt all over the world in ways that celebrates Indigenous people's knowledge," she said.

Ottmann says she is looking forward to starting a new chapter at the university.

"I am very aware that I will represent First Nations University of Canada wherever I go and I carry this responsibility with great respect," she said.

A statement from the university said Ottmann is Anishinaabe (Saulteaux) and a member of the Fishing Lake First Nation in southern Saskatchewan. Ottmann said her first language spoken at home was Nakawe.

Bob Kayseas had been the school's interim president for the last two years. During that time, he also maintained his position as the vice-president academic, a position he has since returned to full-time.