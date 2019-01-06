Regina Orthodox Christians gear up for their Christmas

The mainstream Christmas season is over, but another Christmas season is just beginning.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Eve on Jan. 6 and their Christmas Day on Jan. 7.

Things at the Ukranian Co-op are extra busy around the two Christmas seasons, according to general manager Carin Rodgers.

"Our Christmas season is huge, that's the biggest time of the year that we have," she said.

Rodgers also said that since she started in 1997, the Orthodox Christmas has diminished in popularity, as more and more people opt to celebrate on Dec. 25. The celebrations are typically smaller, Rodgers said.

The typical dishes are usually served at dinner like cabbage rolls and sausage and perogies.

"A lot more of the meatless stuff for the Ukrainian Christmas, but it all sells really well."

Viktoriya Lytvynko came to Canada from the Ukraine 10 years ago. She works at the Ukrainian Co-op and agrees that the season can be hectic.

"It was so busy," she said.

"People come and buy lots of food for Christmas Eve."

She said sausage is one of the best selling items, which Rodgers seconded.