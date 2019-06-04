Orphaned bear cubs safe in Saskatoon shelter, but need new home

Three black bear cubs from Saskatchewan are in need of a more permanent home after a scary 48 hours.

The cubs were brought to Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation in Saskatoon after their mother was shot. Living Sky isn't really equipped to rehab bears, according to operator Jan Shadick, so she called the only place in the province that is. Unfortunately, that facility is under construction and unable to takes in any new bears.

Shadick asked the province for time to figure something out for the cubs. She said the Ministry of Environment was sceptical at first.

"But they have decided to let us try to find an out-of-province placement for them, which I am incredibly grateful for," she said.

Shadick said the cubs are very wary of people but that she is giving them formula and some extra water.

"The most important thing that we're giving them is a quiet, safe place to just calm down," she said.

"I think the last 48 hours has just been horrible for them."

Shadick said that the biggest challenge in these types of rehabs is the danger factor. She said bears usually stay with their parents for two years and to keep them in captivity to that size is difficult. Shadick said keeping them wild is a priority.

"Minimizing that human contact and making sure that when they do go back out in the wild, that they are afraid of people and they stay away from people because that is their best bet and it's our best bet as well," she said.