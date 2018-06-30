Long-time chief, Saskatoon artist and Fransaskois writer join ranks of Order of Canada

Canada's longest serving chief, an American-born artist and teacher, and a Fransaskois writer and historian are among the newest appointees to the Order of Canada.

Artist Eli Bornstein, of Saskatoon, was one of three people from Saskatchewan honoured by the Governor General, with a total of 105 Canadians named to the Order on Friday.

"I'm 95 years old and I'm lucky to still be able to work," said Bornstein, who is known for his three-dimensional reliefs that combine space, structure and colour. Some of his major works can be found at the Winnipeg International Air Terminal, the Wascana Centre Authority building, and the Canadian Light Source building.

"When everything works well, and goes the way you'd like it to go, there's a lot of pleasure in doing it," he said with a laugh of his art.

Bornstein was born in America, but moved to Saskatoon in 1950, working as a teacher for several years at the University of Saskatchewan.

While he described himself as honoured by the recognition, he said that is not the major driver of his work.

"But an artist works not just for recognition because that sort of comes and goes," he said. "And it doesn't always come to lots of deserving people."

His focus remains on the art, and creating more works that hopefully cooperate within their own creation.

"I'm happy to be working here in Canada, and hope I can continue for a long time, if I'm lucky."

Canada's longest serving chief

Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier of the Okanese First Nation, Sask. was also named to the order.

Day Walker-Pelletier has been leading her community for 37 years, making her the longest serving chief in Canada.

Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier, the chief of Okanese First Nation, was honoured by the Assembly of First Nations for being the longest serving chief in Canada. Now, she's been named to the Order of Canada. (Courtesy of Treaty 4 News)

At an Assembly of First Nations ceremony in 2016, she was honoured for her long-time leadership. At that time, she spoke about her philosophy of good leadership, and to remain equal to her membership.

"I walk shoulder-to-shoulder with them," she said. "I see myself as a leader to work with my community and to be with my community."

"When I came home, everybody was saying congratulations to me, and I said, 'You know what, you got to congratulate yourselves for allowing me to be here.'"

Fransaskois of many talents

Fransaskois author, playwright and historian Laurier Gareau, of Regina, was also honoured as an Order of Canada recipient.

Laurier Gareau is an author, playwright and historian, based in Regina, and was one of three Saskatchewan residents named to the Order of Canada on June 29. (Radio-Canada)

A native of St-Isidore de Bellevue, Laurier Gareau has written and participated in the production of more than 40 plays since 1975, according to his biography at Éditions de la nouvelle.

He has a passion for the history of the Métis people and Fransaskois, and was honoured for his contributions to the history and culture of the province, and "for his leadership in developing the Franco-Saskatchewanian identity," according to information from the Order of Canada.