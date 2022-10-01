Orange 'seat of truth' joins green seats at Mosaic Stadium as symbol of reconciliation

An orange chair, considered a permanent legacy piece in Regina's Mosaic Stadium, will stand apart from the rows of green seats as a symbol of the truths and history that must be told to advance reconciliation, Regina mayor Sandra Masters said.

The "seat of truth," as Masters called it during the unveiling Thursday at the city's inaugural Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, is Seat 11 in the seventh row of section 531.

It will remain unseated and unsold during all events, like Saskatchewan Roughrider games and concerts for, "the spirit of those who do not get the opportunity to witness our world today," Masters said during the event.

Miyo-wîcîwitowin means "reconciliation" in Cree and is also defined as walking together in a good way.

The event was meant to build awareness of Indigenous history and highlight the importance of implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action.

The event was held the day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which was set aside last year as a federal statutory holiday to commemorate children who died while being forced to attend church-run and government-funded residential schools, as well as those who survived.

Two survivors of the Lebret Indian Industrial School lifted a cloak from hanging over the seat to unveil it among the sea of green seats.

"When we're at the stadium, whether it's a Rider game or a concert, when we look at this seat we'll be reminded that the truth must be understood and reconciliation is our focus on behalf of all residential school survivors and their families," Masters said.

Two survivors of residential schools unveiled the seat of truth during Regina's inaugural Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day. (CBC)

Masters called the seat a brainchild of Chief Cadmus Delorme of Cowessess First Nation and Tim Reid, the CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

She also said there were "great pains taken" to consult with elders and other Indigenous people to ensure the seat delivered the right message.

Reid said the seat will feature a placard, which has yet to be installed.

"And the intent of it is, don't sit there … leave that seat vacant," he said.

Orange Roughrider jerseys for national TRC day

The Roughriders will face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, but before the game starts both teams will be wearing orange jerseys while sidelined staff will wear orange shirts.

"As we reflect on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we hope that these jerseys will serve as a small symbol of our commitment to reconciliation and the work we've done and will continue to do moving forward as allies of the Indigenous community," Craig Reynolds, Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO, said in a news release Wednesday.

"We will continuously work to do better and use our platform to make an impact and focus on amplifying Indigenous voices."

The Roughriders say they have been focusing on answering six of the Truth and Reconciliation's Calls to Action focused on sports, business and reconciliation.