Sask. opposition says province's expense budget is irrelevant because it doesn't address COVID-19

Saskatchewan's provincial opposition says the government's expense budget, released Wednesday, is a complete waste of time given that it doesn't offer plans to address the growing COVID-19 crisis.

On Wednesday afternoon, the province released it's plans for spending across government. The goverment did not release revenue projections, sayings things are currently too volatile to do so.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said the province decided to release its expenditure plans to send a strong, stable message.

"So that vital spending in health care and education and in other areas can proceed. This will provide stability and much-needed new spending at the start of the fiscal year," said Harpauer at a news conference Wednesday.

The leader of the NDP, Ryan Meili, chastised the government for releasing a document he said is already out of date, given the fast and unpredictable growth of the pandemic.

He said this spending plan is a waste of time.

"Seriously this isn't what we should be focused on today. What we should be focused on today is our real response to COVID-19, not back-casting to what they thought might happen," said Meili.

Meili said the government should be spending its time releasing as much information as possible about the government's plans to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The best way to make sure people are able to stay calm is to tell them the truth. And people need to know exactly what's going on in Saskatchewan and they need to know in a timely fashion," Meili said at a news conference at the legislature.