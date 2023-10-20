Sask. Opposition Leader Carla Beck looks back on 2023

NDP leader Carla Beck sat down with CBC Saskatchewan's legislative reporter Adam Hunter to talk about a tumultuous year in the province as the opposition leader.

Saskatchewan politics got plenty of attention this year, both in the province and elsewhere.

With only a few days remaining on the 2023 calendar, CBC Saskatchewan's provincial affairs reporter Adam Hunter sat down with Opposition NDP leader Carla Beck to ask about what happened on the floor this year and how her caucus is prepping for the year to come.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Adam Hunter: Looking back on 2023 and heading to the next year, what do you think the biggest issue facing Saskatchewan is?

Carla Beck: The number one issue, and it doesn't matter which community we're in, is the cost of living for people in this province. We heard that in the byelections and unfortunately, I don't think it is getting better for people in the province right now.

Why do you say that?

The number of people that we see in the province who are reporting difficulty paying their bills at the end of the month, the number of mortgages in arrears in this province, are higher than any other province. But really, the first hand accounts from people in the province.

a grocery bill for a family of four is expected to rise to 700 dollars. That will hit the most vulnerable in society the hardest. Saskatchewan's food banks are among those trying to keep pace with the high cost of living.

We're on thousands of doorsteps during the byelections, and we heard stories from people about how difficult it was for them to get groceries for their family, and the number of people who were taking out additional jobs just to pay for basics.

I think of one mom who was very excited her daughter had made a provincial sports team. She's a health-care worker and in order to pay for that she was having to take on an additional job.

As we move into the holiday season, [it's] people's ability to to put gifts under the tree. Looking forward to next year and how they're going to be able to continue to pay the bills. It really is the number one issue we're hearing from people.

What should be done about that?

One of the things that we've put forward as an immediate measure is calling for a suspension of the fuel tax.

We've seen provinces like Manitoba put this in place, for example. It's something that would put over $300 back in people's pockets.

What are your concerns regarding health care in the province right now?

I guess the biggest concern is around people's ability to access [it]. We talked about the fact that at one point in recent months, there were no family doctors available in our largest city, in Saskatoon, who were able to take new patients.

Health-care workers in Regina hospitals have been treating patients in hallways because of bed and staffing shortages, but the fire department says this practice is a dangerous fire code violation that's putting everyone in the hospitals at risk.

The number of emergency rooms that were on bypass in recent months, concerns about diagnostics at the Pasqua hospital here, and of course the inability of women in the southern part of the province to get access to mammogram care, for example, in this province.

Those concerns continue to be raised alongside the concerns of health-care workers who report working forced overtime, not being able to take vacation, and they're signaling, as they have been for years, that there is a crisis in our health-care system, there's a crisis in terms of retaining health-care staff, and they really want to be part of the solution.

Your caucus was outspoken against how the passing of the parental rights bill was being handled and the contents of that bill in some cases. When you look back on that and where we are now, what are your thoughts?

Right after the byelections, a time when we'd been talking to thousands of people in the province, this was not an issue that was raised by anyone that I talked to on the doorstep.

We did see it raised by the Saskatchewan United Party in the byelection, particularly in Lumsden. The government's response to that was calling an emergency session, something we haven't seen in this province for a quarter century. It was to deal with an issue that even the premier could not point to a single instance where the concern that they were bringing forward actually had happened in the province, so I think that's deeply concerning first of all.

Scott Moe takes questions from reporters related to the government's new Parents' Bill of Rights. It requires a school division to get parental consent before a child under 16 can make a gender-related name or pronoun change.

It was a highly divisive issue. There's no debate about the fact that it's important for parents to be involved in their children's education. I've not heard anyone who doesn't support that. We certainly support that.

It's something that we've heard teachers and parents and school boards talk about, the need for improving that home and school communication, for years.That is not what the government sought to do, I'm afraid.

I think this was about distracting from their own problems. We've talked about cost of living, health care or even the long list of issues that we see in our classrooms — decreasing reading rates, chronic underfunding, concerns about children not getting the support that they need.

After that emergency session, you saw the premier not wanting to talk about it at all, sort of washed his hands of it. It was incredibly frustrating given that they knew also going in, the very real concerns that introducing this bill, that inflaming this debate, was going to have on already vulnerable kids in our classrooms.

Another divisive point in the last couple of months was the protest that happened here at the legislature and the premier making some accusations about your caucus and even, as recently as a couple of weeks ago, characterizing those who came to protest as rioters. What is your reaction?

The willingness of this government to lean into division, to pit groups in our province against each other, to use inflammatory rhetoric like we saw from the premier and especially from the government house leader, I think is very irresponsible.

Of course the events of Oct. 7, the subsequent events, hostages, and particularly the killing of civilians in huge numbers is something that is deeply impactful, especially to those in this province who have direct contact or family members living in the region.

As leaders, I think we have a responsibility when you see such a highly charged, emotional, impactful issue as this to not lean into division and inflamed rhetoric as we saw the government do, but to look for that common ground to increase understanding, to have empathy, to sit with groups and have them express what their concerns are.

The last week of the sitting, the premier was in Dubai. You and your caucus made a lot of what that trip was going to cost taxpayers. Now that the premier's returned and you've seen some of the coverage and his comments, what do you make of that trip?

Well first of all, I think where there is some agreement that we have a story to tell here in this province, whether that's farming practices, some of the opportunity for sure here in the province when it comes to critical minerals, potential sources of energy. There is a story to tell and we should be telling that story.

What we saw from the government though, was the decision to embark on the most expensive trip that we've seen any government take in this province and to make that choice alone. We're the only province that paid almost a million dollars for a pavilion at COP 28.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has been in Dubai for COP28. He says he's there to talk about Canada and Saskatchewan's oil and gas industry but environmental and policy experts say not all of the claims he's making are accurate.

We saw the choice by this government to advertise on the Dubai subway and we also saw the decision to to take a number of groups, almost half of which were not even from Saskatchewan, which was a curious choice.

I think we should always be judged as leaders, as governments. We'll see when the results come back if this was good value for money for the people of the province, how much would it actually cost, and again, why the decision was made that was made by no other government to go on their own, to take out the pavilion.

Looking ahead to 2024, there's an election scheduled. You won two byelections in the city, gaining two seats. How do you build that momentum and what's your thought process going into a year where you're the leader of the Opposition and you have an election campaign on the horizon?

I think where we have had success over the last year, increasing our seats by three, has been that focus on building the party, getting back to basics, really connecting with the issues that people care about, reflecting their concerns.

You've seen us talk about the cost of living because that really is the number one issue that people have in the province, proposing solutions like we have with the fuel PST abatement. [It's] really being focused on not making decisions or focusing solely on decisions made in the assembly, but going out into communities, meeting with groups, meeting with municipalities, meeting with people on the doorsteps and building those solutions with them.

I am incredibly excited to get into the new year and continue that work. We have some momentum. I think there's a lot of excitement around the work that we're doing. I'm certainly encouraged by the people that are coming in and wanting to be part of that.

We know we've got a lot of work ahead of us and we're excited to get out there.