Sask. NDP calls for concrete actions from government as COVID-19 cases rise

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili says the provincial government hasn't done enough as COVID-19 case totals rise in Saskatchewan.

"We've seen multiple days of over 30, over 40 cases and unfortunately we lost another Saskatchewan resident today," Meili said in a news conference Thursday.

Meili criticized the government's reopening plan, its recommendations around mask-use, its transparency at testing sites and its return-to-school plans.

More clarity on masks

Meili said there needs to be more clarity from the government around mask use.

He said the recommendations so far about where people can and can't wear them haven't been clear enough and noted at the municipal level and in other jurisdictions, conversations about mandatory mask laws are taking place.

"It is part of the discussion that we need to be having," Meili said.

He called on the government to provide more clarity on where masks should be worn beyond its mantra of "where physical distancing isn't possible" by listing establishments or specific locations.

Back to school concerns

Meili said he's heard concerns from parents and teachers alike about the government's return to school plan.

"We're only three weeks out from people starting to go back into school buildings and getting ready, we're a month out from kids going back to school, and we still have no communication," Meili said.

He said many parents are still waiting to hear back from schools that in turn are waiting on guidelines from the province.

Meili called on the government to improve its numbers and wait times around testing before schools reopen.

Reopening plan not clear

When asked if it's time to roll back Saskatchewan's reopening strategy, as the government said could happen earlier this year, Meili called for transparency from leaders around what the benchmarks are for that strategy to be reversed.

He said the government was not clear about those benchmarks when the reopening strategy was announced and hasn't been clear since.

"Instead we've seen just a plan to, what appears to be, go ahead no matter what," Meili said, adding that's sending mixed messages to residents of Saskatchewan.

"When it comes to it, if there are a need to introduce some restrictions, we need to know what those cut-offs are, what are they looking for to trigger that?"

Meili said the government's failure to communicate on that front has led people to believe they don't need to worry about COVID-19 anymore.