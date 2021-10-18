Sask. Opposition calls on province to plan vaccine rollout for kids before Health Canada approval

Saskatchewan's opposition is calling for the province to create a COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan for kids ahead of the vaccine's approval for younger age groups.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab has said chances are high that vaccines will be available for children aged five to 11 by the end of November.

Saskatchewan NDP MLA Carla Beck said there is a lot of uncertainty from educators about what is next.

"What we're asking for again is a plan for the rollout. I've been talking with school board trustees with school divisions over the past few weeks. There is an assumption that our schools will be used for vaccine clinics," she said.

Beck said the provincial government should begin to plan messaging to educate hesitant parents about the importance of getting their children vaccinated. She also said that it is important that the provincial government not keep educators in the dark until it's too late.

"We know that the provincial response planning team hasn't met since July since the restrictions are lifted which leaves school divisions without that important information."

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said in a statement that planning for vaccinating children aged five to 11 is underway.

"Roll-out of the campaign depends upon when Health Canada gives its approval to administer the vaccine to this age group," the statement said.

"There will be broad public communication when the vaccine will be available for children in Saskatchewan; this will include information about when and where to get vaccinated."

The ministry said it encourages those in regular contact with kids to get vaccinated, because high community vaccine uptake is important for protecting those who are currently ineligible for immunization.