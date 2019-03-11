This Opinion piece is by Graeme Hopkins, an activist and a Grade 12 student at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon.

I imagine myself walking through the doors of my high school for the first time this year. I see my friends' faces, smile and make some small talk.

I'm happy, but there is a looming sadness. A feeling of disappointment. Fear for my friends and peers, many of whom have no idea what is coming.

Here's why I feel this way.

I started the 2020 school year last September feeling confident and at ease. Instead of taking 10 courses spread across two semesters, we were to take 10 classes in groups called "quints." I felt secure in the belief that I would be able to adapt.

Then came my first math class. I passed with 60 per cent. Then I took a pre-calculus class and a chemistry class. I passed one with 50 per cent and failed the other.

I had never failed a class in my life. I was dumbfounded. I had spent hours studying. I had a private tutor.

It wasn't just my grades that were suffering. I spent every waking moment in an inescapable state of terror and anxiety. My brain raced with anxious thoughts.

When will the suffering that I and youth like me experience be satisfactory? When we've failed to graduate? - Graeme Hopkins

At first, I thought it was all my fault. With time, I saw that the quint system was responsible for my annihilated grades and my deteriorating mental health.

We would have a unit introduced one day and be tested on it two days later. The quints were draining and unfit for learning.

Many of my peers and friends have come to me with their own similar stories.

Class averages in my pre-calculus class were often below 50 per cent, or even 10 per cent.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table's report on school operation for 2021-2022 strongly recommends against cohorting, including "quadmester" timetables, even in situations of "High SARS-CoV-2 risk." Our own provincial government has now done the same.

The Saskatoon Public School Division plans to use what is essentially a "quadmester" timetable in 2021-2022. Students from many schools across Saskatoon have voiced their feelings. A petition to have Saskatoon Public Schools return to regular semesters continues to accumulate signatures.

There is still time to prevent this catastrophe before it starts.

There is no magic wand

I now know that many, if not most, teachers under the Saskatoon Public Schools Division agree with me. They want to speak out, yet they fear harsh retribution. The fact that a measure meant to keep us safe has created a climate of fear and intimidation says more than anything I ever could.

The Regina Public Schools Division has reinstated semesters this year for its schools. It is morally reprehensible that students in Saskatoon must suffer through a sub-par learning experience while those a few hundred kilometres away enjoy the education they deserve. There is no equality or equity.

If Saskatoon Public Schools is confident enough to allow mask-less high-contact sports with groups from other schools and cities, why do we still have quarters? If some of the most reputable and well-informed public health professionals in the country have condemned them, why do we still have quarters? If cohorted classes harm the students they're meant to protect more than they help them, why do we still have quarters? If the people who make decisions regarding our education claim to champion mental health, why do we still have quarters?

When will the suffering that I and youth like me experience be satisfactory? When we've failed to graduate?

It's not too late to make the necessary changes, Hopkins says. (Sofia Rodriguez/CBC)

Perhaps the school division can continue with these quarters and prevent the coming disaster. But for this to happen, there must be some changes.

The division needs to mandate softer homework deadlines. It needs to provide academic support for students that don't involve leaving everything to the individual teachers. It needs to de-stigmatize academic struggles. It needs to be kinder to students. It needs to listen to students.

Shane Skjerven — the director of education — and the rest of the school division's leaders must fulfil their duty of making learning possible. Our premier and our minister of education must ensure equality and equity for Saskatchewan's students by prioritizing standard provincewide timetables if a situation like this ever happens again.

I refuse to silence myself and stop advocating for reason and justice. The goal of my campaign will now shift toward demanding that our school division reinstate semesters at the next opportunity this January.

I think we can all agree that if we had a magic wand that could erase COVID-19 instantly, we would use it. But that's impossible. If we could have students forced into a timetable like the quarter model be able to learn just as well as normal, we would. But that's impossible.

It's time to stop pretending we have the magic wand.

