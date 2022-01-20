This column is an opinion by Gail Bowen, an author best known for her Joanne Kilbourn Shreve series of mystery novels, all of which are set in Saskatchewan. For more information about CBC's Opinion section , please see the FAQ .

On TV this morning, I watched a physician talking about a condition he characterized as "COVID fatigue." He said the condition is like battle fatigue because it affects all our attributes, leaving us with a sense of hopelessness and the conviction that because nothing good is ahead, we might as well just give up.

The doctor's immediate concern was the number of people who have decided that they've had it with masks, vaccinations, boosters, social distancing, working from home and living in pods.

I see this fatigue in my age group, those aged 70 and over, who are attempting to deal with COVID-19 and its collateral damage, while confronting all the usual problems of growing old: the loss of friends to death or dementia; the forced separation from the friends and family who, in normal times, would have offered them the joys of grandchildren, family dinners and shared memories. For many, the golden years are not golden any more because of the pandemic.

The doctor I saw interviewed says there's only one way to defeat COVID fatigue, and that is to push back.

In the past two years, we've learned to live without being able to embrace those we love; lingering over meals with friends in good restaurants, exchanging thoughts, secrets hopes and fears; attending a great performance by a symphony or a theatrical production.

I have no magic to-do list. All I know for certain is that we've come this far. Now is not the time to abandon hope and throw away our masks and our common sense. Now is the time to find within ourselves the resilience to push back.

Think of what the previous generations of your family endured.

When I think of what my family endured, I know that I can make it through whatever comes next, and that I have an obligation to do what I can to help the lonely, the alienated, and those who suffer in any way I can. - Gail Bowen

My great-grandfather was a deep-sea diver who died of decompression sickness, a diving affliction known as the bends. He left behind a wife and five children in an England that existed long before the existence of government safety nets kept in place to protect vulnerable people.

In those days, deep-sea divers were able to keep a portion of what they found. And Mary-Ann, my great-grandmother, owned some valuable pieces. She sold them off, one by one.

When there was nothing left to sell, my grandmother and her sisters and brothers went to work as servants in some of the great houses.

Gail Bowen, second from left in the back row, and members of her family gather at their local parish. While the pandemic has robbed many precious moments with family, it's important not to lose a sense of perspective, Bowen says. (Submitted by Gail Bowen)

My grandmother, Hilda Exton, married my grandfather Nathaniel Bartholomew, a bricklayer, and they came to Canada with their two children.

When my grandfather enlisted and was killed in World War I, my grandmother returned to England, but realizing that her children's chances would be limited because they were working class, she returned to Canada and moved into the house in Toronto that my grandfather had built. I grew up in that house.

After they'd completed Grade 8, my father and his sister went to work at the Viceroy rubber factory. Neither of them had any education beyond Grade 8, but they were hard workers, and they did well. However, both were painfully aware of their lack of education, and they were determined to make certain that I was able to get a university education.

Because of their sacrifices, I had a career that I loved: teaching university and writing novels. Our children all graduated from university, and are also leading good lives.

'Together, we will make it through'

When I think of what my family endured, I know that I can make it through whatever comes next, and that I have an obligation to do what I can to help the lonely, the alienated, and those who suffer in any way I can. The words "we're all in this together," have become a cliché. That doesn't make them any less true.

We are all in this together. And together, we will make it through.

I'm old style and keep a desk diary. Every year I write something on the front page that I think will keep me on track in the year ahead.

The words I've written in my 2022 diary are from Albert Camus:

In the midst of hate, I found within me, an invincible love.

In the midst of tears, I found there was, within me, an invincible smile.

In the midst of chaos, I found there was, within me, an invincible calm.

I realized through it all, that … the midst of winter I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.

And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there something stronger — something better, pushing right back.

I think these words may be just the powerful antidote we need to stave off COVID fatigue.

