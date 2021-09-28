This Opinion piece is by Chris Tyrone Ross, a member of the Red Earth Cree Nation and a freelance videographer, editor, graphic designer and emerging filmmaker.

I was hit hard by the news earlier this summer of the gravesites of 215 Indigenous children found at an old residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

I drove my oldest son, who is seven, to the legislative building here in Regina to see a memorial people had made out of children's shoes, teddy bears and backpacks to honour these children.

I couldn't help but break down in tears driving there. This was the moment I finally taught my son about Indian residential schools.

I told him those children didn't have anyone to tuck them in at night and hug them and tell them they loved them. I told him those children didn't get a chance to live their life. That they didn't have their mom or dad around like you do today. I told him this is why you have long hair, because they used to cut their hair when they first got to residential school. I only told him a watered down version, but at least I made him aware of this past.

A group of female students and a nun pose in a classroom at Cross Lake Indian Residential School in Cross Lake, Man., in a February 1940 archive photo. (Library and Archives Canada)

When we arrived at the legislative building, I noticed people sitting in front of the memorial — some of them crying, some of them motionless, some of them in shock and disbelief. I got my son to place a couple of his old shoes on the steps while I said a prayer.

It felt like a funeral. I felt like all the people at memorials held across the country were sending these children home.

People were mourning all across the country. This would just be the beginning of a long summer of these types of discoveries.

Later that shock turned into anger. Everything "Canadian" triggered me, knowing this country was created on the deaths of Indigenous children, through such acts of genocide. What started with 215 graves has since expanded to thousands.

This isn't just something that happened in the past. It's just one part of how the government has oppressed Indigenous peoples through the years.

Today, there are still thousands of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), Indigenous people still make up more than 75 per cent of the inmates in Saskatchewan's provincial jails, and Indigenous children make up more than 85 per cent of the provincial child welfare system. Many believe that these are modern forms of the residential school system, which keep our people locked up, oppressed and deprived, while children of the settler state thrive.

It's kind of like how Canada thrives from generational wealth, while many Indigenous people suffer from intergenerational trauma inflicted by residential schools. One could argue this is the true history of how Canada was created.

A day to reflect

Sept. 30 has usually been reserved for Orange Shirt Day, meant to honour Indian Residential School survivors and those who did not survive. This year, the federal government passed legislation to make it a statutory holiday, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Saskatchewan is one of several provinces and territories that will not recognize it as a holiday. This is troubling. But props to all the organizations in Saskatchewan that decided to go the other way and give their employees the day off to reflect. That's reconciliation right there.

I asked my boss if I could have the day off and without hesitation he agreed. My family is planning to do something special to honour all those Indigenous children who did not make it home.

Children hold letters that spell 'goodbye' at Fort Simpson Indian Residential School, in Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories in a 1922 archive photo. (Library and Archives Canada)

I read online that if you walk five kilometres, it equates to 6,561 steps. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission found that as many as 6,000 children died at residential schools in Canada.

Six-thousand children, 6,561 steps. On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, my family — me, my partner and our two boys, ages four and seven — will wear our orange shirts and walk that distance.

Even if my youngest can't make it all the way, I'll carry him on my shoulders. This is nothing in comparison to what those children had to endure. We will do it for them.

It starts with you

So what should you do on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation?

You could start by understanding how reconciliation doesn't happen without the truth.

Then, you could do more learning on your own. Then, create actions that give future generations a chance.

Research the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action and implement them in your organization or business.

If you want to be on the right side of history, use your influence and privilege to start making changes in the community. After all, it takes a community to raise a child.

Regardless of who you are, you can start by just being compassionate and understanding — now that you know where Indigenous people come from.

On Sept. 30, let us honour Indian residential school survivors, but also honour and remember the ones who did not survive. Think about them, because they too need to make their way back home.

Then begin making changes in your own community. It starts with you.

