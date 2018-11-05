Operation Red Nose returning for 10th year in Saskatchewan

Named after the most famous reindeer of all, Operation Red Nose (ORN) is gaining popularity in Saskatchewan.

This year the volunteer service will run from November 30 to December 31 in Prince Albert, the Battlefords, Yorkton, Saskatoon and Regina.

Last year 771 people volunteered their time to get 1,300 people home safe and sound. In 2016 600 volunteers gave a combined 1,166 rides.

ORN volunteers help people who feel they are incapable of getting safely on their own accord home from staff parties, functions or any holiday interaction. Volunteers will pick up a client, drive them home in their own car and drop them off. The service is free but donations go to local sports programs.

"There's no excuse for driving impaired, ever," said Mayor Michael Fougere. "The holiday season, like every other season, is a time to celebrate with your friends and family, to be with family and it's also important to take care of yourself and family as well."

Fougere also mentioned that the legalization of cannabis would be an added concern with respect to impaired driving.

But Marie-Chantal Fortin, national development coordinator with ORN, said that their focus was less on why someone would need their services and more on how to accommodate the demand.

"In the past 35 years we've provided over two million rides and never once did our volunteers ask any of the clients 'Why are you using Operation Red Nose?' Was it because you've been using, you know, drugs or alcohol? We don't ask that question," said Fortin. "People who don't feel fit to drive call us, we drive [them] home."

Fortin said the concern is simply getting people home safe.

ORN started in Quebec in 1984 and expanded across Canada. Saskatchewan was the last province where the service became available and is now sponsored by SGI. An app is now available to help people find rides home.