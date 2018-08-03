No Operation Red Nose in Regina until another non-profit steps in

Operation Red Nose, the service which offers patrons who have been drinking alcohol a ride home, will not be operating in Regina this holiday season and possibly 2020, unless another non-profit organization steps up.

The service had been offered by the Queen City Kinsmen for the last seven years but now the company is "passing the torch," according to Marie-Chantal Fortin, the national development co-ordinator for Operation Red Nose.

"We're hoping that we can find one for the 2020 campaign and we're hoping that we can bring our program back [to Regina]," Fortin said.

Non-profits are able to apply to Operation Red Nose to offer the service, free of charge, on an annual basis. Organizations looking to raise funds would apply to offer the service in a city and then get to keep all of the money made.

There's an expectation that some money would have to be spent to feed volunteers, Fortin explained, but that was usually covered through sponsorships, donations-in-kind or cash donations in the past.

Fortin said the Kinsmen had hoped to help find a replacement but that hasn't materialized. In addition to trying to bring the program back for 2020, Fortin said the organization is also interested in expanding to other parts of Saskatchewan.

This year it's being offered in the Battlefords, Yorkton, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.