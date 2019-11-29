Operation Bus Cop decals warn Regina drivers of police presence on buses

A few Regina Police Service officers are ditching their cruisers to ride the city's public transit.

The incognito inspectors are on the hunt for distracted drivers and other driving related offences and violations like not wearing a seatbelt. The bus offers a vantage point and less conspicuous way to spot infractions, but that's not necessarily the point.

Sgt. Mark Verbeek with RPS said deterrence is a big part of the program. Bus wraps — large decals spanning the side of city buses — show two police officers with the words "Hey! We see that phone..." Verbeek said the wraps could prevent people from focusing on their phones instead of the road.

"Hopefully it will encourage them to put down their phone, or just as a reminder that actually there could be a police officer even sitting behind those pictures," said Verbeek.

Sgt. Mark Verbeek says he hopes the people put their phones down when they see bus wraps, because there could be an officer behind the advertisement. (Kirk Fraser/CBC Saskatchewan)

Officers riding the bus will radio details of an infraction to officers out on patrol who can then pull over the driver. Verbeek said it can make it easier to spy infractions.

"People aren't expecting police officers to be on the bus, to be honest. They're so focused on using their cell phones or the other distractions of the roadway," he said.