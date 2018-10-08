If there's one thing to be thankful for, it's that you don't have to pay to plug a parking meter in Regina or Saskatoon Monday.

Parking, like a number of other services, will be operating differently due to the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Here's what is, and isn't, up and running around the province on holiday Monday.

Regina

Transit:

Services will be provided using the Sunday transit schedule. However, the information centre and RideLine are closed.

Paratransit services will be operated on the holiday schedule.

Parking:

Parking metres will not be in effect.

Civic Facilities:

All civic offices and public libraries in the city will be closed.

Many leisure and recreation centres will be open, but operating on varying holiday hours. Be sure to check the City website before you hit the gym or pool.

Sanitation:

Garbage and recycling pickup will happen as usual.

The city landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saskatoon

Transit:

Saskatoon Transit will be operating using its holiday schedule. A full schedule can be found on their website.

Access Transit will also be operating with holiday services.

Parking:

Parking metres will not be in effect. However, motorists are still required to park within the area time limits that are posted.

Civic Facilities:

All civic offices and public libraries in the city will be closed.

Many leisure and recreation centres will be open, but operating on varying holiday hours. Be sure to check the City website before you hit the gym or pool.

The Remai Modern will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sanitation:

Garbage and recycling pickup will happen as usual.

The Saskatoon landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City compost depots will be open regular hours.