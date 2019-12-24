What's open and what's closed during the holidays in Regina

It's that time of year when you can't be certain what's open and what's not.

In Regina, City Hall will shut down for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. It's the same for public libraries. There also won't be garbage pick-up on Christmas.

Parking is free on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. There's no bus service on Christmas and New Year's Day, and a Sunday schedule on Boxing Day, though paratransit services are available.

Here's a full rundown of what's open and what's not during the holiday season.

Christmas Eve

Paid parking.

Buses on regular schedule, information centre and RideLine close at 3 p.m. CST.

Paratransit services available.

Libraries open, closing at 5 p.m. CST.

Indoor rinks closed.

Leisure centres open with limited hours and programming.

Civic offices open, closing at 3 p.m. CST.

Landfill open, closing at 3 p.m. CST.

Christmas Day

Free parking.

No bus service; Information Centre and Rideline closed.

Paratransit services available.

Libraries closed.

Indoor rinks closed.

Leisure centres closed.

Civic offices closed.

No garbage or recycling pick-up.

Landfill closed.

Boxing Day

Free parking.

Buses on Sunday schedule; Information Centre and Rideline closed.

Paratransit services available.

Libraries closed.

Indoor skating at Al Ritchie Arena from 2 to 3:45 p.m. CST.

Leisure centres open with limited hours and programming.

Civic offices closed.

Landfill open.

New Year's Eve

Paid parking.

Buses on regular schedule; free service beginning at 7 p.m. until 2:15 a.m. CST. Information Centre and Rideline open.

Paratransit services available.

Libraries open, closing at 5 p.m. CST.

Indoor rinks closed.

Leisure centres open with limited hours and programming.

Civic offices open.

Landfill open, closing at 3 p.m. CST.

New Year's Day