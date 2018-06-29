Before writing this piece, I walked over to the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp with a couple bags of ice to say hi and ask what they thought about the leadership of Wascana Park.

I arrived to a group listening to a local radio show. Callers were complaining, some making racist slurs, all fired-up about the disrespect being shown by protestors to "our park."

What I heard from the people at the camp was exactly that – this is our park. All of ours.

I run around the mighty Wascana every morning. Well, most mornings.

I see families, friends, seniors, new Canadians, athletes, children and other slow little potatoes like myself. Wascana Park doesn't belong to me, you, them or a partisan government. It belongs to all of us — protesters and racist callers alike.

Recently the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) called publicly for Regina police to clear out the people camping in Wascana Park near the legislature.

These statements and pleas for action from the appointed — not elected — PCC drive home the necessity of elected — not appointed — representatives in our community. This newly created governance body is weighted in favour of the provincial government, with partisan membership and a token nod at City and University representation.

Park 'shouldn't be a partisan talking point'

The PCC's mandate is to:

Enhance the quality of life for our citizens through the celebration and creation of opportunities, stewardship of the land, and engagement of our youth about our democracy and provincial history. Promote, preserve and strengthen our diverse heritage and culture to ensure that Saskatchewan's Capital City is a source of provincial pride and significance.

Despite this, the PCC has appeared more concerned with trying to politicize our municipal police force by demanding action and stoking the never-cooled embers of racism that are far too present in in our province.

Police removed some of people from the Justice for Our Stolen Children Camp last week. The camp was later restarted and has grown. (CBC)

Over 90 per cent of children in correctional facilities are Indigenous. Our child poverty rate is the highest among provinces. Indigenous children are egregiously over-represented in foster care. Our city has visible lines of segregation. Indigenous students tell me over and over, "We don't feel like we fit in. We're treated differently."

Protests are political. This protest is political. The park is now political, but it shouldn't be a partisan talking point.

This isn't about what you think or I think of the protest — it's about how we steward our park. It's about a vision for the future. Wascana Park should be governed openly and transparently by our community. The governors of the park should be elected publicly, not quietly appointed.

The public cares

Having local, accountable, elected officials is a cornerstone of democracy and a proud part of Saskatchewan's history. It's part of our present and needs to be part of our future.

As an elected official, I am accountable for my words and for my decisions. This doesn't mean I make everyone happy all the time. However, I have a duty of care and my constituents can (and do!) let me know what they think. Every four years, the good people of Regina have the opportunity to vote to either un-elect me or re-elect me.

Instead of dismantling democracy, our provincial government has the opportunity to co-create a new level of local governance. - Aleana Young

In 2013, I was wandering through my local grocery store, undoubtedly buying condiments (it's a problem), when I was confronted by a woman. She raged at me, angry about a decision our school board had made.

Having never had an experience like this, I don't know how well I reacted.

I listened — trying to interject, explain, justify — and eventually ended up walking away.

In my eyes this citizen was wrong about a few things. I don't think I'm a "neocon," I know I'm not from Manitoba and I don't believe screaming at people is an ideal level of discourse. However, her conviction and willingness to engage with a local elected official were spot on.

As unsettling as that experience was at the time, I think about it every time I make a decision. I remember that people truly, deeply care about public education in their community.

Democracy is important

Instead of dismantling democracy, our provincial government has the opportunity to co-create a new level of local governance. In place of a Board stacked with Saskatchewan Party MLAs, let us govern this park democratically with representation that reflects our community.

The fire still burned at the Justice For Stolen Children camp on June 29. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

I suggest we have a city councillor, a government representative, a Treaty Four partner from File Hills Qu'Appelle and four members of the public elected at-large. Pay representatives per diems and follow standard governance procedures.

Major decisions about a shared, communally loved and funded asset should be made by the people of Regina. People in this province believe in democracy and, clearly, we love our park. Because it's our park.

Democracy isn't easy, it's not always cheap. But it's important.

When people hold roles for too long they can grow complacent. Elections, or even uncomfortable conversations in grocery stores, hold people accountable. A park that truly belongs to all of us deserves as much.

