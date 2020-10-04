This is an opinion column by David Robert Loblaw, who ran a satirical campaign for mayor of Regina in 1982.

When I was 22 years old, I ran for mayor of Regina in the 1982 election as satirical candidate Bob Loblaw.

One of my campaign promises was to sink Moose Jaw. Regina's terrible water was the biggest issue in the election. A Moose Jaw-sized crater would collect rainwater, solving that problem.

I was astounded that some people were truly upset by my farcical suggestion. After I described my proposal deadpan on the CKRM Radio Action Line call-in show, the first caller started with, "This man should be taken out and shot."

Aside from the silliness, my main reason for running was to increase voter turnout, as it had dropped to slightly less than half of the eligible voters.

Thirty-four years later, voter turnout for the 2016 Regina election plummeted to an unthinkable 20 per cent. In this pandemic year of 2020, I'm guessing we may see a single-digit result.

No gatekeepers

I don't know the reason for the continual drop in voter turnout for Regina municipal elections. Perhaps it's far too easy for anyone to run and potential voters are tired of sifting through the long list of candidates, both legitimate and wacko.

Federal and provincial political parties do their best to weed out the outliers before they appear under their banners. There is no gatekeeper whatsoever to run for mayor or a councillor position.

Having a bizarre platform, a criminal record, and/or an outlandish social media history does not in any way prevent you from becoming an official candidate. Nor does getting less than 1 per cent of the vote in a previous election.

All a person needs to get their name on the ballot for city council is to be a human resident at least 18 years old, get a couple dozen signatures and put up $100.

That's it.

Lovable, earnest candidates

I'm fascinated by candidates who hate everything city hall does, but have never once attended a council meeting. Sadly, this is true of most candidates.

My heart does go out to those earnest, honest, lovable candidates who don't have a hope of winning anything with their hand-painted signs and no web presence. Unrestricted by a strident party slogan, these independent candidates are free to create their own fantastical creations. They mash up lower taxes, more accountability, more transparency, less crime, better economy and improved infrastructure.

It is essential to sprinkle in the words 'safe,' 'vibrant,' and 'future.' Don't forget to mention you grew up here and have children and grandchildren who will never ever move away. Or, if you did not grow up here, be sure to mention you chose this wonderful place the moment you found out it's the greatest city in the world.

I always look forward to election night, when there will be interviews with candidates who are astounded they lost so badly and with a few in a daze because they actually won.

The last true democratic arena

The ease of running for local government may make it the last true democratic arena.

There is no other job in our society where you can apply by simply saying what you'd like to do.

At the same time, this lack of requirements to run stretches democracy to its breaking point.

This is what makes every municipal election fun and exciting for me.

