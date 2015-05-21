Opinion | School divisions need to stop pretending cuts to speech-language won't hurt children

School divisions should stop trying to sugarcoat cutbacks caused by government underfunding.

Last week Bob Kowalchuk of Regina Catholic Schools announced a plan to cut back the division's speech-language program to help balance the budget for 2019-2020. Kowalchuk told media the division would be moving support into the classroom.

Let me get this straight. Why would the school division have hired speech and language specialists if teachers had the capacity to address those needs in the classroom?

Teachers have enough on their plates

This province is home to highly-trained teachers who are doing an amazing job, but they can't address the diverse needs of all children.

A classroom today may have children we consider typical learners.

Most often they contain many other children with any number of special needs:

Down syndrome.

Cerebral palsy.

ADHD.

Fetal alcohol syndrome

Schizophrenia.

Diabetes.

Oppositional defiant disorder.

Visual impairments

Dyslexia.

On top of those, there is a range of possible speech-related challenges:

Stuttering.

Autism.

Cleft palate.

Being deaf or hard of hearing.

Selective mutism.

Language learning difficulties.

Speech disorders.

Mr. Kowalchuk is seemingly asking us to believe classroom teachers can simply add speech-language pathologist to their list of duties, as if their current roles as teacher/social worker/nurse/psychologist leave them with extra time.

It's time for honesty

Regina Catholic is not the first division driven to cut speech and language services due to severe underfunding by the provincial government in recent years.

The bigger question here is why school divisions lie about the effects cuts will have for children with disabilities. The division is not responsible for the funding cuts, only the decisions it makes in response.

I understand that school divisions don't want angry phone calls from parents, but those callers should be referred to the provincial government.

Placing unrealistic expectations on teachers adds undue pressure to staff who are already burning out. Don't pretend a child's speech and language difficulties will be addressed. Be clear that the child's needs won't be met due to underfunding.

Pretending that cuts to programs for special needs will have no negative consequences serves no one.

Children who have poor language skills will have difficulty learning to read.

Children who stutter or have cleft palate will have reduced self-esteem.

Children with autism who lack the ability to read social cues will continue to have behavior problems.

Children with difficulty saying sounds will continue to not be understood and will eventually stop talking.

Ultimately, these cuts will affect graduation rates.

Be honest. Let parents and the public know these cuts will hurt children. Let parents decide what action they would like to take on behalf of their children.

