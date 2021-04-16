Doug Ford asked Sask. to send health-care workers to Ontario: sources

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to send health-care workers to Canada's most populous province, sources with knowledge of the request told CBC News earlier this week.

The sources say Ford made a similar ask of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

Ontario could see well over 18,000 new daily COVID-19 infections — despite continuing vaccinations — if current trends continue, according to a source.

However, the Saskatchewan government says no formal request had been made.

"Saskatchewan has not received a formal request or proposal from Ontario on this matter. Saskatchewan's priority is managing our provincial health system capacity and resources as we vaccinate as many residents as possible, as quickly as possible," a statement from Moe's office read.

Amid rising cases, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has issued a plea for a number of "unprecedented" measures to address rising COVID-19 numbers in many provinces across the country.

In a news release issued Friday, the CMA said it wants to see a marshalling of national resources, national collaboration between provinces and territories, and more restrictive public health measures.