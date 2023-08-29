Police say Ontario man charged with selling deadly substance sent a kit to Regina

An Ontario man accused of sending a lethal substance to people at risk of self harm is believed to have sent at least one package to a person in Regina, the city's interim police chief confirmed Tuesday.

"We do have some knowledge of a couple of them coming [to Saskatchewan] and we're co-operating with the agency that's conducting the investigation," said Regina interim police Dean Rae on Tuesday.

Kenneth Law, 57, is facing 14 counts of counselling and aiding suicide involving deaths across Ontario.

Multiple police forces across that province are taking part in a joint investigation.

They allege that Law, who lived in Mississauga, Ont., operated several websites starting in late 2020 that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that could be used for self harm and suicide.

Investigators have said Law allegedly sent at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App

On Tuesday, officials with the Regina Police Service (RPS) said investigators in Ontario had identified a potential victim in Regina.

Regina police did not provide a date for when the death occurred, but RPS said they were involved in the original death investigation because their officers attend all sudden death calls.

Kenneth Law, 57, is facing 14 counts of counselling and aiding suicide involving deaths across Ontario. (Pam Davies/CBC)

On May 4, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service contacted Regina police about Law, which resulted in the two organizations re-opened their join investigation into the death.

"That joint investigation involved reviews of toxicology reports and other investigative techniques. It concluded that this person did not ingest any substance provided by the suspect, Kenneth Law," an RPS spokesperson told media in a news release.

A request for comment with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service about any other potential cases in the province was not immediately returned.

If you need help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (Text) | crisisservicescanada.ca (Chat).

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre .

National Farmer Mental Health Alliance: 226-402-4504