6 Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients being transferred to Ontario, Premier Scott Moe says

Saskatchewan will be transferring six COVID-19 patients to Ontario over the next 72 hours as the Prairie province struggles to deal with record-breaking numbers of intensive care patients.

One patient will be transferred Monday, with the other five expected by end of day Wednesday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Premier Scott Moe said planning for transferring patients has been going on for "a number of days" and that patients will be transferred to ensure they receive "the very best possible care that they can."

Additional out-of-province support that may be required beyond Wednesday is being finalized, according to the SHA.

"We recognize the stress this will cause the families affected," SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said in a news release Monday morning.

"We continue to work every day to maximize capacity to provide care as close to home as possible, but this decision is necessary to maintain the quality of critical care services our patients need."

Dr. Michael Warner, head of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, told CBC News that "moving patients thousands of kilometres in an airplane should be the last resort."

"Of course it's safer to move health-care workers than patients," he said. "But it would be less ideal to not have capacity in Saskatchewan to deal with new patients coming in, so if they need to move patients proactively to create capacity then they should do it so that future patients can get the care they need."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Monday morning that six COVID-19 patients are being transferred to Ontario to receive 'the very best possible care that they can.' (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Sask. asks feds for help

Moe says his government has asked Ottawa for additional staff to work in the province's ICUs. The federal government has said for several weeks that it's ready to help Saskatchewan battle its COVID surge.

"While we appreciate any help that the federal government can provide, we're also quite realistic that this will likely not be a large number of staff but it will be a very specialized grouping of staff," Moe said at a news conference Monday morning.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president Marlo Pritchard said the request, sent this morning, is for critical care nurses, respiratory therapists and perfusionists, who control cardiac bypass machines during surgery.

Pritchard said the federal government may be able to provide two to five additional beds, but that the province hasn't received any details from the federal government as of yet.