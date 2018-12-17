Sask. announces changes to fees and online reservations for provincial parks

The Saskatchewan government is changing the way people can reserve campsites in provincial parks.

Starting in April, prospective visitors will be able to reserve seasonal campsites through a "new and improved" booking system featuring a queuing system, according to a news release.

"Visitation continues to increase in Saskatchewan parks and we are already looking forward to welcoming families back for another memorable season," Parks, culture and sport minister Gene Makowsky said in the release.

Customers will be able to start booking on April 2 at 7 a.m. CST. Seasonal customers will only be able to book one campsite per person per payment.

Group campsites will also be added to the online reservation system in 2019. Campers can start booking those sites online on April 4.

Nightly reservations for campsites in 2019 opens for bookings on April 8 and closes on April 18. A queuing system and staggered launch dates will be implemented to "provide the best user experience possible."

Fee changes coming

Annual park entry permit costs will increase to $75, while weekly permits will increase to $40.

Three-day permits are no longer available, according to the ministry's press release.

Seasonal fees increased to $2,600 for sites with electricity and to $1,400 for non-electrical sites. Economy site fees were raised to $1,100.

Nightly full-service and electric site fees will see an increase of $2.

Daily entry and non-electrical site rates are not changing. For the first time, a $5 per night discount will apply in the spring season for electric, non-electric and economy sites.

Reservation cancellations, changes and no-show fees will increase for nightly, group and seasonal bookings.