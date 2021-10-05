Sask. residents can book flu shot appointments online or by phone starting today
Shots will be available as of Oct. 12, and everyone is encouraged to get one
Saskatchewan residents can start booking flu vaccine appointments today.
For the first time, appointments can be made online through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website, www.4flu.ca. Alternatively, people can call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-787-5829).
SHA operated flu shot clinics begin next Tuesday, Oct. 12. Several local pharmacies will also administer the shot.
"The Government of Saskatchewan strongly encourages residents to get their flu shot this year," Health Minister Paul Merriman wrote in a statement.
"Protecting yourself and your loved ones from contracting influenza is a simple thing we can all do to further ease the pressure on our health-care system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."
COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at most SHA flu shot clinics, according to the province. You can book a COVID vaccine appointment through the same website.
You only need to make one appointment if you need both a COVID and flu shot.
To book an online appointment, you must have:
-
a provincial health card; and
-
a cellphone number or a valid email address
Walk-in clinic listings are coming soon, according to the SHA.
All Saskatchewan residents six months and older are eligible for the flu shot.
