Onion Lake man charged with 2nd-degree murder

RCMP in Onion Lake, Sask., have charged a man in the death of 32-year-old Conrad Mooswa, from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

Police were called to a disturbance at a home on the Onion Lake First Nation — about 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon — in the early morning hours on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

When officers and EMS personnel arrived, they found Mooswa unresponsive. He was declared dead by the EMS personnel who arrived on scene.

Marvin Stanley, 27, of Onion Lake was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after an investigation by the RCMP's major crimes unit, as well as officers from Onion Lake and Lloydminster, including a police dog team.

Stanley appeared in Lloydminster provincial court Thursday.