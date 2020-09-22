Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to homicide near Onion Lake Cree Nation: Sask. RCMP

A man from a western Saskatchewan First Nation was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday in relation to the homicide of Braden Richard Bull, RCMP say.

Bull, a 32-year-old from Little Pine First Nation, was found dead near Highway 797 in the Onion Lake Cree Nation last January, a day after being reported missing.

Onion Lake RCMP investigated the death for more than eight months with help from Mounties in the North Battleford, Prince Albert and Saskatoon detachments, RCMP said.

On Monday RCMP arrested Vega Bear, a 24-year-old man from Onion Lake, Sask., in connection to the crime.

Bear was sent to Lloydminster, Sask., for an appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is located about 275 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP continue to investigate.