Onion Lake RCMP issue dangerous person alert for man carrying a firearm

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for the Onion Lake Cree Nation area for a 35-year-old man who they say was last known to be carrying a firearm and travelling by foot.

The First Nation is located about 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster.

In a news release Thursday morning, police said Randy Cooke is five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs. Cooke has black hair and brown eyes and his direction of travel is presently unknown.

"Everything seems to be contained. RCMP has notified us of a situation in a specific area in the Nation," said Pete Chief, associate director of operations at Onion Lake Cree Nation.

"There is a road that leads up to a residential area and that has been blocked off. No traffic is being allowed there."

Onion Lake Cree Nation has posted that residents on Molson Hill are to shelter in place, stay indoors and keep doors closed. (Onion Lake Cree Nation)

Onion Lake Cree Nation posted on its Facebook page that residents on Molson Hill should seek shelter, stay indoors and keep doors closed.

Chief said people are taking precautionary measures. He said their security members are out in the community helping RCMP.

He said Cooke is a member of the First Nation.

Chief said there is a shelter-in-place in the community. Police say people should not approach Cooke.

"Those in Onion Lake Cree Nation area stay inside and away from windows. Do not leave a secure location. Don't pick up hitchhikers. Avoid travel to or within Onion Lake Cree Nation," the RCMP news release said.

Chief said people in the community are abiding by these instructions.

People can report emergencies or submit tips by calling 911.