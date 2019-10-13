Man dies in custody at Onion Lake RCMP Detachment

A 19-year-old man from Lloydminster has died in custody at the Onion Lake RCMP Detachment.

Police said the man was located unresponsive in the cell area shortly after 8 a.m. CST on Saturday.

Officers performed CPR until medical personnel arrived but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP have requested that the Moose Jaw Police conduct an investigation into the death and that the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.

Police said that because the death is under external investigation, no further information will be released at this time.