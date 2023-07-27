RCMP cancel dangerous person alert as armed man is arrested at Onion Lake Cree Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP have cancelled a dangerous person alert for the Onion Lake Cree Nation area after a 35-year-old man they said was armed and travelling by foot was arrested.

The Cree Nation is located about 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster, along the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.

In a Thursday evening news release, the police said Randy Cooke was located and arrested in the Cree Nation community at approximately 4:30 p.m. Cooke is a member of the Cree Nation.

"Everything seems to be contained. RCMP has notified us of a situation in a specific area in the Nation," said Pete Chief, associate director of operations at Onion Lake Cree Nation.

"There is a road that leads up to a residential area and that has been blocked off. No traffic is being allowed there."

Chief said that Cooke was suspected to be in the community and used to live in its northern subdivision. Residents in that area were being told to seek shelter, stay indoors and keep doors closed.

Now, the police said there is no public safety risk to the community in relation to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP said additional resources had been engaged to assist with the investigation, including Turtleford RCMP and the Critical Incident Response Team, which includes the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services.