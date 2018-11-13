Onion Lake RCMP request public's help in attempted sexual assault and break and enter investigation

The Onion Lake RCMP is requesting the public's help finding a suspect in an attempted sexual assault and break and enter investigation.

The alleged crime happened in the Onion Lake area back in December 2017.

According to police, a woman in her 70s woke up to find a man in her bedroom between 5 and 6 a.m. CST. He tried to sexually assault her but she was able to fend him off until someone else knocked on the door to visit. The suspect then fled outside the back door.

Police said in a release that they have conducted several interviews and "extensive efforts" have been made to identify the suspect.

He is reportedly very thin and 5'6" tall.

Onion Lake RCMP are asking anyone with info to call them at 306-344-5550 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.