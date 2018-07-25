Skip to Main Content
Police dog tracks down work-camp escapee near Onion Lake, Sask.
Man near Onion Lake, who was unlawfully at large, taken down by RCMP police dog.

The 20 year-old had been reported as unlawfully at large

RCMP called Police Dog Services to a grid road near Onion Lake at 1 p.m. on Monday. (CBC News)

Onion Lake RCMP used a police dog Monday afternoon to apprehend a man who had escaped a correctional institution.

Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release that the man, 20-year-old Michael Hill, had reportedly been approaching vehicles outside of Onion Lake. 

Hill had escaped from a low-security correctional work-camp. He had been reported unlawfully at large.

Police dog called in

RCMP said officers found Hill near a truck which had been reported stolen. 

Hill ran into nearby bush. He was captured a few hours later with the help of a police dog.

He was treated in hospital for minor injuries, including a bite from the police dog.

Hill is charged with driving while prohibited and possession of property by crime over $5,000.

