Police dog tracks down work-camp escapee near Onion Lake, Sask.

Onion Lake RCMP used a police dog Monday afternoon to apprehend a man who had escaped a correctional institution.

Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release that the man, 20-year-old Michael Hill, had reportedly been approaching vehicles outside of Onion Lake.

Hill had escaped from a low-security correctional work-camp. He had been reported unlawfully at large.

Police dog called in

RCMP said officers found Hill near a truck which had been reported stolen.

Hill ran into nearby bush. He was captured a few hours later with the help of a police dog.

He was treated in hospital for minor injuries, including a bite from the police dog.

Hill is charged with driving while prohibited and possession of property by crime over $5,000.