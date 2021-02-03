Man dead after being struck by bus in Regina
Police in Regina said a man died after being hit by a bus this afternoon.
Police say a man died after being hit by a bus on Broad Street Wednesday afternoon
Police said a man died in hospital after being struck by a bus in Regina Wednesday afternoon.
The man was not identified by police.
A call came about the collision came in just before 2 p.m. CST, and a police spokesperson said motorists should avoid the southbound lanes of Broad Street between 15th Avenue and College Avenue while police investigate.
The police spokesperson said while vehicles were initially diverted away from the area, traffic since started flowing normally.