One person in hospital after two-semi trucks crash on Highway 1 exit near Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw police are investigating a crash at the exit from Highway 1 west onto Highway 2 north.

Police say officers, EMS and fire services responded at 1:07 p.m. CST on Monday to a collision between two semi-trucks.

One driver was taken to the F.H. Wigmore Hospital with unknown injuries and the other was treated on scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both vehicles were severely damaged with an estimate of $150,000 for a total loss.

After several hours, police say the road is fully back open to traffic.