Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

1 person found dead after house fire in Regina

Regina police say a person was found dead in a home that was on fire on Sunday. Police, the fire department and the coroner are investigating the death.

Police, fire department and coroner are investigating the death

CBC News ·
Smoke coming from a home. Firefighters working to extinguish the fire. Hose leading up to the house
Regina police say a person is dead following a house fire on Sunday. (Regina Fire/Twitter)

The Regina Police Service says a person is dead after a house fire on Sunday.

At 5:20 p.m CST, fire crews were working to extinguish the fire at the house in the 1700 block of Quebec St. — according to a tweet from Regina Fire and Protective Services .

The fire had extended to the neighbours' house.

The body of a person was found inside the house, a Regina Police Service news release said.

The news release said Regina police are investigating the death. The investigation will also involve the fire department and the provincial Coroners Service.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now