1 person found dead after house fire in Regina

The Regina Police Service says a person is dead after a house fire on Sunday.

At 5:20 p.m CST, fire crews were working to extinguish the fire at the house in the 1700 block of Quebec St. — according to a tweet from Regina Fire and Protective Services .

The fire had extended to the neighbours' house.

Crews responded to a house fire on the 1700 Blk of Quebec St. Fire extended to the neighboring house. Crews working to extinguish the fire. Please keep clear of the area while crews are working. Fire will be investigated. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/cjQ2uTiq31">pic.twitter.com/cjQ2uTiq31</a> —@Regina_Fire

The body of a person was found inside the house, a Regina Police Service news release said.

The news release said Regina police are investigating the death. The investigation will also involve the fire department and the provincial Coroners Service.