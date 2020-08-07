Skip to Main Content
One man dead after single vehicle crash Thursday near Melville, Sask. 
RCMP say the 62-year-old man who died was the lone occupant of vehicle

RCMP say one man is dead after a single vehicle collision on Thursday. (David Bell/CBC)

Melville RCMP say one man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Highway 10.

RCMP say that at 6:15 a.m. CST Thursday, officers responded to a crash approximately 2.4 kilometres southwest of Melville, Sask., which is about 146 kilometres northeast of Regina. 

Investigation revealed the truck was northbound on Highway 10 when it rolled into a ditch.

The driver — the only person in the vehicle — was declared dead at the scene. RCMP say he was 62-years-old.

Melville Fire, RCMP Traffic Services, CN Police and Saskatchewan Highways all assisted. RCMP say the investigation is continuing.

