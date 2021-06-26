Sask. Roughrider A.C. Leonard receives additional 1-game suspension for verbal abuse of doping officials
Defensive lineman was already serving 2-game suspension for failing to provide urine sample
The Canadian Football League announced on Thursday that Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard would be suspended for an another game on top of a previous suspension for failing to provide a urine sample for drug testing.
The additional suspension was for verbal abuse and unacceptable behaviour toward doping control officers, the CFL said.
Leonard missed the Riders' game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sept. 11, and won't be able to play in the game Friday against the Toronto Argonauts.
The additional suspension means Leonard will now also miss the game against the BC Lions on Friday Sept. 24.
Leonard has had eight defensive tackles, three sacks and one interception so far this season.
Mike Edem, the safety for the Saskatchewan Roughriders was also fined for a week six hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Nic Demski.
The Roughriders have not won a game since week three of the season, when they defeated the Ottawa Redblacks.
