1 dead in collision near Prince Albert on Thanksgiving weekend

One person is dead after a collision near Prince Albert on Sunday.

The Parkland Ambulance Service said in a news release that paramedics responded to a vehicle collision at around 2:44 p.m. CST.

The crash happened in the rural municipality of Birch Hills, near Coxby Road, Parkland said.

Coxby Road is about 30 minutes southeast of Prince Albert.

One man was declared dead at the scene, the service said.

Paramedics cared for and transported another man with injuries to hospital, they said. He was last reported to be in stable condition.