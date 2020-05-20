One dead after motorcycle incident in Regina

Regina police say one person has died after a motorcycle incident in Regina on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Wascana Parkway at about 8:46 p.m. CST.

Regina police say traffic was restricted after the single motorcycle accident and the rider was confirmed dead.

Police say the investigation is continuing and they are contacting the next-of-kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.