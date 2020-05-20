Skip to Main Content
One dead after motorcycle incident in Regina
Saskatchewan

One dead after motorcycle incident in Regina

Police say they were called to the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Wascana Parkway shortly before 9 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Wascana Parkway shortly before 9 p.m. CST

CBC News ·
Regina police say one person has died after a motorcycle incident. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Regina police say one person has died after a motorcycle incident in Regina on Tuesday. 

Police say they were called to the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Wascana Parkway at about 8:46 p.m. CST. 

Regina police say traffic was restricted after the single motorcycle accident and the rider was confirmed dead. 

Police say the investigation is continuing and they are contacting the next-of-kin. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News