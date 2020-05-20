One dead after motorcycle incident in Regina
Police say they were called to the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Wascana Parkway shortly before 9 p.m. CST on Tuesday.
Regina police say one person has died after a motorcycle incident in Regina on Tuesday.
Regina police say traffic was restricted after the single motorcycle accident and the rider was confirmed dead.
Police say the investigation is continuing and they are contacting the next-of-kin.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.