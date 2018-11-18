One dead after shooting near Montreal Lake

One woman is dead and a teenager is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Police were called to the community roughly 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert on Saturday. When officers arrived at a residence there they found a 16-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations determined an altercation took place at the residence and a black car was witnessed leaving the scene.

A vehicle matching the description given to police was located near the Christopher Lake turnoff on Highway 2. After a short pursuit the vehicle stopped and two males fled on foot.

Police found 25-year-old Trina Bird dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the car.

After a short chase, involving the Prince Albert Police, Ministry of Environment staff and the RCMP police dog service unit, two males were taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it is made available.