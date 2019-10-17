Man, 27, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Regina's 4th homicide of 2019

Police have charged one man with second-degree murder in connection with Regina's fourth homicide of 2019.

On June 11, police were called to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Fifth Avenue and Lindsay Street. They found a 30-year-old Regina man, Denny Troy Jimmy, dead inside the vehicle.

The comprehensive investigation unit, alongside the Regina Police Service major crimes unit, the provincial coroner's service and other units inside the Regina Police Service, investigated and arrested Adam Taniskishayinew from the Punnichy, Sask., area in the death.

The 27-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and breach of probation. Police said Jimmy's family was made aware of the arrest.

Taniskishayinew made his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday morning.