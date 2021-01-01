One boy, one girl mark first babies of 2021 in Sask.

A baby boy and baby girl mark the first babies born in 2021 in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says at 1:38 a.m. in Saskatoon, John Klane was born to Ehren Klane and Megan Hanson at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

John weighed 6 pounds and 2.4 ounces. The SHA says the Saskatoon baby is doing well.

Regina's first baby of 2021 was a girl named Veronica. (Submitted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Not long after at 2:13 a.m., Veronica Holzer was born to Karla and Dylan Holzer at the Regina General Hospital.

Veronica weighed 8 pounds and one ounce. The SHA says the parents are excited to welcome her to the family along with her brother William, and the baby is doing well.

More from CBC News: