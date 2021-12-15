COVID-19 in Sask.: Active cases creep up as no new Omicron variants reported

The path of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan continued to trend downwards on Thursday.

The province reported 55 new cases and 48 new recoveries.

The new cases were reported in the following health zones:

North west: three.

North central: two.

Saskatoon: 21.

Central west: one.

Central east: seven.

Regina: 17.

South east: one.

Three other cases remain unassigned as they await residence information.

Saskatchewan didn't report any new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, meaning there have been 941 deaths since the pandemic began.

The combination of 55 new cases, 48 new recoveries and no new deaths means that means the province saw its number of known active COVID-19 cases climb to 544.

The 55 new cases were detected as the province processed 1,785 tests.

Saskatchewan has a test positivity of three per cent. The seven-day-rolling average is also three per cent.

Saskatchewan administered 1,644 vaccine doses yesterday. Fifty-nine per cent of them were first doses.

As of today, 82.5 per cent of the eligible population has had at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.8 per cent of the eligible population has had two doses.

Saskatchewan didn't report any new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, continuing a three day streak of no new Omicron cases in the province.

Although no new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed, it's important to remember that doesn't mean it won't spread to Saskatchewan.

Experts have repeatedly said it is a matter of time before more cases are confirmed.

Even Premier Scott Moe said as much on Thursday.

"Omicron is very present in Canada and is present in Saskatchewan. We should assume that community spread is happening in Saskatchewan," he said.